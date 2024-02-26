Nearly two-thirds of Americans can’t afford the construction costs of an average home

The fact that an overwhelmingly large number of Americans can’t afford a house is hardly breaking news.

What isn’t making news nearly enough is that the disparity between Americans’ income and housing costs is so out of whack that many don’t have the means for even the sheer construction of a house.

To determine what Americans can actually afford, Creditnews Research delved into the costs in the various stages of residential property construction and how they compare to Americans' purchasing power.

What we discovered puts America’s housing affordability crisis in a whole new perspective.

In fact, less than half of American families can afford the construction of a typical single-family house. And nearly one in four households can’t take out a mortgage for anything beyond the “shell” structure of a house.

Only half of U.S. households can afford just the construction of a newly built, move-in-ready house, excluding the costs of land, builder margins, and other components that go into the final sale price. This highlights just how big of a disparity exists between what Americans make and how much they have to shell out for a home. Sam Bourgi Senior Analyst at Creditnews

Key findings Nearly two-thirds of American households (62.4%) can’t afford the construction costs of a typical single-family house with completed interiors, exteriors, outside structures, and landscaping;

Excluding outside structures and landscaping, the construction of a fully finished house is beyond the financial means of just over half of Americans (50.1%);

Most surprisingly, nearly one in four Americans can’t take out a mortgage for anything beyond the “shell” structure of a typical single-family home;

Existing home inventory doesn't offer much reprieve because the prices of these houses are typically in line with the construction costs of new builds.

Construction cost affordability

While construction costs are just one component of the home sale price, many Americans struggle to meet even these expenses.

In 2023, the total cost of an uninhabitable “shell” structure of a single-family home—including site work, foundations, and framing—was $154,542. Shockingly, that price tag is beyond the means of 23.3% of American families.

Even those who can afford a shell can’t do much with it because it lacks exterior finishes, major systems rough-ins like plumbing and electrical, and interior finishes like insulation and drywall.

A move-in-ready house with all the above finishes, excluding outside structures, costs $367,836. Households would need a minimum income of $98,854 to purchase that property, assuming a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage of 6.5% and a down payment of 15%.

Based on these criteria, 50.1% of households couldn’t afford such a property.

Buyers looking for a turnkey house—which includes all the features of a move-in-ready house plus outside structures and landscaping—would need to spend $397,339.

A household has to muster up a minimum income of $104,975 to qualify for a mortgage on such a property. Unfortunately, 62.4% of households earn considerably less than that and so couldn’t afford it.

By far, the most expensive construction stage is the finishing phase, which includes exterior and interior finishes and major rough-ins. It adds a whopping $213,294 to the total construction costs.

The second most expensive stage is building the frame and foundations of a house, which costs around $154,542. The outside structures and landscaping are the least costly, contributing around $30,000 to the construction costs.

Existing homes don’t offer much reprieve

While newly-built homes are typically more expensive, the difference between the construction costs of a turnkey property and the final price of an existing home isn’t particularly big.

In December 2023, the median sales price of an existing house was $382,600. At this price point, the minimum income threshold needed to afford the typical existing home is around $101,800.

Similar to our findings above, slightly less than 50% of U.S. households would be able to afford an average existing home at current price levels, assuming a 15% down payment and 30-year fixed-rate mortgage of 6.5%.

Although housing seems to be unaffordable across the board, more buyers are turning to new builds as housing inventory hovers near record lows.

In 2023, new builds accounted for 12.3% of total home sales in 2023—the highest on record.

Methodology Construction costs Construction costs for 2022 were sourced from the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB). Creditnews made a 2023 estimate adjusting for a 1.3% growth in Producer Price Index (PPI) inputs to residential construction in 2023. Note on data limitation: The construction costs data from NAHB is derived from a subset of NAHB builders and may not necessarily provide the most accurate representation of the construction costs for an average home built in the given year. Nevertheless, as of the writing of this report, NAHB data offers the most standardized breakdown of construction costs from the largest sample of available builders. Household income The nationwide distribution of household income was sourced from the Census Bureau and covers the full year of 2022. Income ranges were adjusted for wage growth in 2023, but it didn’t affect the findings of our study. Income threshold The income threshold was determined by calculating the minimum annual income needed to qualify for a mortgage based on the rule of thumb that housing costs, including property taxes and insurance, should not exceed 28% of a household’s gross income. This threshold is consistent with the guidance set forth by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Hypothetical mortgage variables: 6.5% fixed interest rate, 30-year term, 15% down payment. Percentage of population that can’t afford construction costs The percentage of the population that can’t afford a given housing construction stage was determined by cross-referencing income thresholds with household income distribution data. The data was adjusted for wage growth in 2023, but that didn’t affect the final findings. Construction stages Shell: A house that has only a frame foundation but lacks finishes, windows, or a roof. It is essentially the structural framework of a building without the completed elements that make it fully habitable. Move-in-ready house: A house that is finished in terms of its main structure and interior but lacks outside structures and landscaping Turnkey property: A fully finished house with completed interiors, exteriors, outside structures, and landscaping