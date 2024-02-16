Americans flock to cheaper cities, but more housing price pain could await

American homebuyers are chasing the most affordable real estate prices and are even willing to relocate to a different state to find them.

A recent study published by Zillow and national moving company United Van Lines found that households that moved across state lines last year tended to chase markets where they could save $7,500 in housing costs versus where they lived previously.

Incidentally, that savings threshold falls below 2021 levels of $8,900 but remains a far cry from the typical pre-pandemic savings target of $2,800, revealing just how much the housing markets have changed—and how much families are willing to move to save a few thousand dollars.

The study revealed that the top destination areas were Charlotte, Providence, Indianapolis, Orlando, and Raleigh—cities that received mixed ratings in Creditnews Research’s best and worst metro areas for first-time homebuyers.

The migration isn’t reserved for low to moderate-income earners, either. United Van Lines’ clientele tends to be older people with incomes that surpass the national average.

They too are flocking to less pricey metropolitan areas, a sign that high home prices and lofty interest rates are taking a toll on everyone.

While relocating is one way to deal with the U.S. housing affordability crisis, it might get tiring after a while. According to a report by real estate firm Redfin, the housing market is bracing for a buying bonanza in which home prices could climb in 2024.

America’s housing affordability crisis remains in focus

The spring homebuying season is almost here. While temperatures are sure to warm up, home prices might not.

The reason? Real estate activity is expected to return with a vengeance due in part to pent-up demand, possibly triggering price increases through the end of this year.

Redfin predicts that if the the spring real estate season, a stretch that starts in March and spills over into the summer months, is as strong as expected, it could drive prices up to 5% higher by year-end.

The housing market experienced a taste of that demand at the end of 2023 when mortgage rates began to ease.

Mortgage rates have relaxed from a high of approximately 8% in October to approximately 6.6% as of mid-February. Both Redfin and Zillow forecast mortgage rates will decline modestly to 6.5% by the end of this year.

Interest rates are widely expected to fall, but a higher than anticipated January inflation reading may have thrown the Fed a curveball.

Redfin’s chief economist Daryl Fairweather believes this year’s spring buying season will outperform last year, as a result of which prices are headed in only one direction.

"I think we hit rock bottom and the only way to go from here is up," she said.

Although real estate prices are expected to climb nationwide, it doesn't mean there aren’t deals to be had. Buyers just need to know where to look.

Where the deals are

Homeowners are fleeing to cities and states where home prices are lower and there are fewer bidding wars to increase their chances of a deal, a trend that has accelerated of late as housing affordability has dropped.

While housing affordability has long been a driver of in-migration behavior, a one-two punch of rising home values in the wake of the pandemic and a defiant Fed has amplified demand for lower shelter costs.

The below chart illustrates the cities to which homeowners are flocking and those from where they are fleeing, per the Zillow study.

While it might seem shocking that people are moving to Charlotte to save money, considering the city’s recent population boom, the market dynamics have shifted a bit. After reaching a peak median sale price of $410,000 in Q2 2022, average home prices in the Charlotte metro area have since been slashed to $390,000 as of Q3 2023.

As Creditnews Research showed in its latest report, buyers are far more likely to find deals, even in major cities, if they shop for starter homes. Places like Austin, Miami, and Dallas are among the most affordable cities for buyers willing to downsize.