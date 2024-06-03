LGBTQ+ homebuyers face 50% 'pride premium' to buy houses in friendly areas

Homebuyers seeking a home in areas with LGBTQ+ housing protections must fork over 50% more than in other locations, according to a new Redfin analysis.

The typical home in LGBTQ+-friendly areas costs $492,290—a far cry from the median home price of $357,010 in regions that don't have anti-discrimination laws.

This disparity means that to afford a median-priced home in LGBTQ+-friendly areas, a buyer needs an annual income of $150,364—46.8% higher than the threshold in non-protected areas.

Both figures are significantly above the estimated 2023 U.S. median household income of $79,689.

“LGBTQ+ Americans face disproportionately large barriers to homeownership,” said Redfin Senior Economist Elijah de la Campa.

“On top of paying a premium to live somewhere that feels safe, many LGBTQ+ house hunters are earning less than the typical U.S. worker, and face discrimination while shopping for homes despite laws that prohibit it.”

In turn, this means buyers would need to spend 44.5% of their income on housing costs for a median-priced home, compared to 38.3% in non-protected areas.

That is well above standard personal finance guidance that people should spend no more than 30% of income on monthly housing payments.

Redfin considers a home affordable if a buyer taking out a mortgage on the median local household income would spend no more than 30% of their income on their monthly housing payment.

Financial sacrifice for more inclusive neighborhood

13% of LGBTQ+ respondents planning to move soon wish to relocate to more inclusive areas.

According to surveys, discrimination remains a significant issue, with 22% of LGBTQ+ people who recently moved believing they faced discrimination based on their sexual orientation during their home search.

LGBTQ+ individuals also have to make tougher financial sacrifices. They are more likely to borrow money from family or friends and to delay significant life decisions, such as raising children, to cover housing costs.

According to the Redfin analysis, the most affordable metros with LGBTQ+ protections include Detroit and Rochester.

Conversely, areas with the highest shares of LGBTQ+ adults, such as San Francisco and Portland, have the lowest shares of affordable homes.

In San Francisco, where 6.7% of the adult population identifies as LGBTQ+, only 5.1% of home listings last year were affordable on the median local income.

In Portland, where 6% of adults are LGBTQ+, just 6.7% of homes were affordable.

However, metros with lower LGBTQ+ populations, like Pittsburgh and Raleigh, are comparatively more affordable.

For example, Pittsburgh, where 3.3% of the adult population identifies as LGBTQ+, has more than half of its home listings affordable on the median local income.