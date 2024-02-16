Fed peels back ‘buy now, pay later’ layers as cracks in the economy emerge

U.S. policymakers are curious to know the psychology behind consumer demand for buy now, pay later (BNPL) loans.

To learn, the New York Fed commissioned a study targeting approximately 1,000 households, one-fifth of whom have accessed BNPL services.

The Fed separated the households into the “haves” and the “have-nots.” One of the major findings was that, while both financially fragile and stable households used BNPL, they did so for different reasons.

For example, households on the financially fragile side rely on BNPL for every day, typically small purchases that would otherwise drain their bank accounts. Meanwhile, borrowers from financially stable households use BNPL less often and generally do so to bypass the high interest rate of credit cards.

BNPL is a phenomenon in the online lending space where consumers flock to installments that are split across four or fewer payments with zero finance charges—so long as the payments are made on time.

According to the Fed study, cash-strapped consumers are increasingly turning to BNPL as a financial crutch. The findings reveal that “the financially fragile are disproportionately likely to use BNPL at higher frequencies and [...] have embraced BNPL as a regular payment option.”

Indeed, nearly two-thirds of borrowers who are financially insecure have used BNPL at least five times over the past year to stay afloat, making them about three times as likely to use online installment loans versus those who are financially secure with any sort of frequency.

Another nuance between the haves and the have-nots involved BNPL transaction size. While neither group uses BNPL for major big-ticket items, there is a distinction in their buying habits.

Roughly two-thirds of financially fragile borrowers use the loan for purchase amounts below $250, while those in the financially stable camp are likely to use it for purchase amounts up to $2,000.

There are also variations in the motivation for using BNPL. While both camps appreciate splitting their payments into installments, the financially stable cohort is drawn to the “zero interest” feature while those who are financially strapped are likely to use BNPL for the convenience factor.

If the 2023 holiday season is any indication, the BNPL floodgates could be set to open, during which time “many shoppers used BNPL for the first time,” according to the New York Fed. The thinking is that once the hurdle of “first use” is cleared, there’s nothing stopping borrowers from using BNPL again.

As the study suggests, policymakers didn’t need to look too far to realize what is driving consumers to online loans. Economists are sounding the alarm that it could be rough sailing ahead for the U.S. economy.

The U.S. economy could be losing steam

Citi's chief U.S. economist Andrew Hollenhorst believes there is a perfect storm brewing in which the U.S. economy will not only slow down but fall into a recession by the middle of the year.

He told CNBC, “There's this very powerful and seductive narrative around a soft landing, and we're just not seeing it in the data.”

While at first glance economic indicators paint a rosy picture, including a strong labor market, a resilient consumer, and GDP expansion, there is more to the numbers than meets the eye, Hollenhorst suggests.

“The question is where are these forward-looking indicators showing us that we're going to go,” he said.

The Citi economist is worried about the labor market, which despite a blockbuster 353,000 jobs added to the economy in January, could be misleading.

The fine print presents a one-two punch in which both the number of hours worked and the full-time workforce are falling. As Creditnews recently reported, layoffs are mounting in the tech sector, among others.

If the U.S. economy were to follow in the footsteps of the U.K. and fall into recession, it could derail the financial lifeline that BNPL provides to households, particularly those that are deemed financially fragile. Lending standards are likely to tighten, leaving consumers with fewer flexible payment options at checkout.

As of Q1 2023, when whispers of a recession could similarly be heard, four out of 10 American BNPL borrowers admitted to being late on their installment payments, according to a LendingTree survey.

“There may be some consumers out there with excess savings, but those consumers exposed to floating credit-card debt with higher rates now, that have been pulling on those excess savings to continue to consume, continue to spend, now those delinquencies are picking up,” said Hollenhorst.

Following the holiday spending boom, signs of a fatigued consumer are beginning to emerge.

Consumer spending dips to start the year

While the U.S. economy has been able to stave off a recession so far, chinks in the armor are beginning to show, particularly with consumers.

Retail sales—a key barometer of consumer spending—tumbled 0.8% in January, marking the biggest slide in almost a year.

The drop was bigger than expected, even as some economists cautioned against reading too much into it due to extreme weather events that swept the country.

Major retailers are also warning about weaker consumer spending, with Walgreens’ CEO Tim Wentworth recently telling investors: “I think the state of our consumer is probably not as buoyant as perhaps some of what you read about consumers more generally.”

Coca-Cola’s chief executive, James Quincey, said consumers are still being squeezed by inflation.

“What has been important to understand is there’s a section of the population that has come under pressure from disposable income,” he said, adding that Coca-Cola has been focusing on improving affordability for cash-strapped consumers.

Kathy Bostjancic, chief economist at Nationwide, says consumers are looking to “rein in their spending this year after drawing down the pandemic-related savings,” leading them to lower-cost retailers like Walmart.